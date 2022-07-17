85º

Local News

Kanye West drops out of headlining Rolling Loud music festival just days before performance

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Gardens, Hard Rock Stadium, Kanye West, Miami-Dade County
Rolling Loud is losing one of its biggest acts less than a week before the music festival takes over Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Rolling Loud is losing one of its biggest acts less than a week before the music festival takes over Hard Rock Stadium.

Superstar Kanye West abruptly dropped out of headlining Friday’s show.

Event organizers were also blindsided by the decision, citing circumstances outside of their control.

They say it’s the first time in the festival’s history a headliner has pulled out of a performance.

Kid Cudi will be performing in Kanye’s place. The rappers were once close collaborators but their relationship recently turned sour.

Rolling loud runs from July 22 to July 24.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter