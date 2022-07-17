Kanye West drops out of headlining Rolling Loud music festival just days before performance

Rolling Loud is losing one of its biggest acts less than a week before the music festival takes over Hard Rock Stadium.

Superstar Kanye West abruptly dropped out of headlining Friday’s show.

Event organizers were also blindsided by the decision, citing circumstances outside of their control.

They say it’s the first time in the festival’s history a headliner has pulled out of a performance.

Kid Cudi will be performing in Kanye’s place. The rappers were once close collaborators but their relationship recently turned sour.

Rolling loud runs from July 22 to July 24.