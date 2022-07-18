87º

LIVE

Local News

Alleged teenaged OfferUp cell phone thief behind bars

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Andrew Perez, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
Man steals iPhone from OfferUp user

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach have arrested a teenager accused of snatching a cell phone during an OfferUp transaction earlier this month.

Jaeger Bonilla, 17, faces felony robbery charges after police say he posed as a buyer of an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to Bonilla’s arrest report, he agreed to pay $750 for the phone and the vicitm gave him her North Miami Beach address, so they could meet on July 13.

The victim said she felt something was off.

“There was something like off, so that’s why I said to him, ‘Can you step out of the car?’ … While I was looking through the phone he snatched the phone out of my hands. I was just in disbelief.”

According to the report, Bonilla was with two other people when he stole the phone and fled in an Infinity sedan. During the encounter he allegedly snatched the phone from the victim’s hands and as the victim attempted to stop Bonilla, the driver of the sedan ran over her foot.

After the story went viral on Local 10 News, officers received a tip on July 15, about a call advising of the identity of the thief.

Bonilla was arrested at his home on July 16.

He being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center without bond.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email

Andrew Perez is a South Florida native who joined the Local 10 News team in May 2014.

email

facebook

twitter