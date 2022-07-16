Man steals iPhone from OfferUp user during transaction in Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman was using the OfferUp app to sell an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A thief pretending to be a buyer stole the phone and dragged the woman with his car outside of her home. Her foot was injured.

The thief messaged her: “Are you available to meet? Send me an address.”

They agreed to $750 and she gave him her North Miami Beach address.

“There was something like off, so that’s why I said to him, ‘Can you step out of the car?’ … While I was looking through the phone he snatched the phone out of my hands. I was just in disbelief.”

The thief was with two other people when he stole the phone and fled in an Infinity sedan.

Police officers recommend that those types of transactions be held in the parking lot of a police station.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the thief to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.