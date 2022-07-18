Baby dead after Homestead daycare employee found 10-month-old unresponsive

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a 10-month-old baby died on Monday.

The child was at the Lincoln-Marti Child Care on Krome Avenue and Sixth Street in Homestead.

Local 10 News has learned a worker found a baby unresponsive Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the infant was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Miami-Dade police said an employee was doing rounds, checking on children and found the baby boy unresponsive.

Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa spoke to the child’s grandparents, who identified him as 10-month-old Tayvon Tomlin.

10-month-old Tayvon Tomlin (Tomlin family)

His grandfather, Sean Tomlin, who just saw the baby earlier Monday morning, was in complete shock and hoped to get more information.

“It was probably a little after 1. My son called me frantic and he was on his way to the hospital. (He) told me that the baby wasn’t breathing,” Tomlin said. “This morning when I played with him, he was up and happy and energetic, so that’s why I don’t understand, that’s why I’m trying to get answers now because he was energetic this morning when I played with him, like I do every morning when his father gets him ready.”

Ad

Throughout the afternoon, concerned parents arrived to pick up their children from the daycare.

Authorities have yet to reveal any information on the baby’s cause of death.