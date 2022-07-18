Opening statements begin today in penalty phase trial for Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Opening statements begin Monday in the penalty phase trial of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

He faces either life in prison or the death penalty.

Authorities say Cruz, then 19 years old, used an AR-15 rifle, during the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Cruz shot and killed seven 14-year-old students -- Alaina Petty, Alex Schachter, Alyssa Alhadeff, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Jamie Guttenberg and Martin Duque.

He killed two 15-year-old boys, Peter Wang and Luke Hoyer, and he killed students Carmen Schentrup, 16; Nicholas Dworet, 17; Helena Ramsay, 17; and Meadow Pollack, 18.

Cruz also killed three school employees: Scott Beigel, 35, cross country coach and geography teacher; Aaron Feis, 37, an assistant football coach and security monitor; and Chris Hixon, 49, an athletic director and wrestling coach.

In June, seven men and five women swore to serve as jurors in the case.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer estimates the trial will run for four to five months.

The jury’s decision must be unanimous for the death penalty to stand. Otherwise, Scherer will have to sentence Cruz to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

