Sentencing phase of Nikolas Cruz trial begins Monday as prosecutors seek death penalty

Monday starts the first step in the process to find a jury in the penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz capital case.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Monday starts the first step in the process to find a jury in the penalty phase of the Nikolas Cruz capital case.

On Feb. 14 of 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an Uber, armed with an AR-15.

He entered the 1200 building, readied his weapon, and began shooting.

In a matter of minutes, 17 MSD students and staff members were mortally wounded and another 17 were injured.

Cruz then discarded his weapon and fled the building.

A troubled former MSD student, Cruz had a social media record showing a propensity for violence and an obsession with firearms.

THE LATEST NEWS ON THE PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTER’S PENALTY PHASE TRIAL CAN BE VIEWED BY CLICKING HERE.

He was arrested shortly after the massacre and confessed to police.

Within four weeks, a grand jury indicted Cruz and prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty.

Ad

But it would not be until October of last year when Cruz would plead guilty, setting up the penalty phase where 12 jurors will decide whether he will pay for the murders with his life.

Victim family members wept in the courtroom. Lori Alhadeff, the mother of slain Alyssa, told Local 10 News at the time, “This guilty plea was important for us to be able to move forward to the next step.”

Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin in the shooting, expressed frustration with the process.

“I think it’s time to speed it up a little bit,” he said. “Every day is a new day that we suffer and we don’t see a final chapter in this.”

The start of that final chapter, which starts with the process of selecting a death-qualified jury, begins Monday, just weeks after the community marked the four-year anniversary of one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.

With guilt already established in the case, prospective jurors will be asked if they can be fair and impartial when it comes to sentencing.

Ad

The 12-member jury will need to be unanimous in order to choose the death penalty.

RELATED LINKS

Will it be difficult to find jurors for the life-death decision in Parkland shooter case?

Parkland shooter’s disturbing social media posts