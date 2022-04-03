Parkland shooter’s disturbing social media posts

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Attorneys for Cruz told a judge Monday that detectives made false statements to get the search warrants allowing them to seize evidence from his cellphone and bedroom, including an argument over whether burgundy and maroon are the same color. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

PARKLAND, Fla. – The sentencing phase for confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz is set to begin this week.

Cruz pled guilty in October of last year to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed and 17 others were injured.

A jury will now decide whether Cruz will face the death penalty.

Prior to the shooting, which took place on Feb. 14 of 2018, there were some people who tried to warn officials about Cruz based off troubling posts he made on social media.

Below you can find some examples of those posts, which were made available by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on its website.

Warning: the following social media posts contain some graphic images and/or profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

Nikolas Cruz social media post (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Nikolas Cruz social media post (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Nikolas Cruz social media post (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Nikolas Cruz social media post (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)