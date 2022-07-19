Man shot, wounded by Doral police on rooftop IDed, charged

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police have identified a man its officers shot and wounded Monday while on a business rooftop; he now faces a host of charges.

Officers shot Michael Prouty, 38, of Boca Raton in the leg, police said. His injury wasn’t life-threatening.

The shooting happened following a stolen vehicle report, police said.

According to an arrest report, Miami-Dade police’s Real-Time Crime Center broadcast an alert to officers to be on the lookout for a stolen red 2002 Ford Escape just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The report states that a Miami-Dade officer spotted the vehicle at Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street, near the Dolphin Expressway, and the driver eventually took off.

According to the report, a Doral police officer found the car, unoccupied, at 8290 NW 25th St. A witness flagged down the officer, alerting that Prouty bailed from the SUV and ran eastbound through the property after jumping a fence.

Prouty then went to a business park at 8000 NW 25th St. and tried entering an office that was closed to the public, the report states. It states that an employee witnessed Prouty’s attempt to break in and held the door shut.

Prouty then grabbed his waistband, alluding to a gun, the report says, but the manager slammed and locked the door shut. Prouty then went to another office and barricaded himself in the ceiling area, where a witness eventually directed officers.

The report states that officers ordered Prouty to come down from the rafters, but he refused and told officers he was armed and would kill himself if they approached further. He eventually grabbed an object officers believed was a firearm and told police he would shoot himself, it said.

As a specialized Miami-Dade police unit arrived, Prouty made his way up to the building’s roof, brandishing the object as he paced the roof, the report states.

According to the report, he began running towards the officers and pointed the object at them. That’s when officers shot Prouty.

Police said after they took Prouty into custody, he provided a fake name of “John Scoyer” and a fake birthdate. After being cleared from Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, Prouty eventually gave his real name, the report states.

Prouty refused to speak with detectives, invoking his Miranda rights. He faces charges of fleeing or eluding, burglary of an occupied structure, assault on a law enforcement officer, third-degree grand theft of a vehicle, attempted burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.