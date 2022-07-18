Suspect shot by police on Doral rooftop after allegedly leading officers on chase in stolen car

A police-involved shooting took place Monday afternoon on a rooftop in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. – A police-involved shooting took place Monday afternoon on a rooftop in Doral.

It was the result of a standoff between officers and a man who allegedly led officers on a chase after he was seen driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

According to Doral police, officers located the vehicle and followed it to a building near Northwest 25th Street and 82nd Avenue.

That’s where police says the man, who they said was armed, barricaded himself inside the building and threatened to kill himself.

SWAT officers also responded to the scene in Doral.

The man was observed by Sky10 on the roof of the building, while officers were seen on an adjacent roof with guns drawn.

According to police, the man was eventually shot and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will handle the investigation, as is customary with police-involved shootings.