Keys man attacked victim with crowbar, was stabbed in self-defense, sheriff says

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a Florida Keys man Tuesday night after he attacked another man with a crowbar during a fight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim stabbed Jason Taylor, 43, in self-defense.

According to a news release, deputies were called to a home on Barcelona Drive on Big Coppitt Key at around 11:40 p.m. regarding a fight in progress involving Taylor and another man. Deputies reported seeing blood on the ground where the fight took place.

Deputies said Taylor was trespassed from the home by his ex-girlfriend. They said the victim and Taylor’s ex-girlfriend had returned to the residence that night to find that Taylor was waiting for them, banging on the door and screaming as they entered.

After the victim left the residence, Taylor came out and attacked him, the sheriff’s office said, hitting the man multiple times with the crowbar and punching him in the face, according to the release.

The victim then pulled out a pocketknife and slashed Taylor in the back in an act of self-defense, deputies said. Taylor then ran away from the scene.

Taylor, who is known to area law enforcement, lived on a boat off Big Coppitt Key. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer took deputies out to the bay where he was located and arrested, officials said.

Doctors treated Taylor at Lower Keys Medical Center before law enforcement took him to jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Prosecutors charged Taylor with aggravated battery, burglary and trespassing.