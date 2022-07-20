Surveillance video from motel captures shooting, cover-up crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday that they say proves a man was involved in a nearly fatal shooting and then tried to cover it up by faking a crash.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, deputies were called to the Days Inn motel at 1595 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 1 p.m. June 1 in reference to a crash with injuries.

Deputies arrived to find a silver Chevy Malibu that had crashed into a white shipping container in the motel’s parking lot.

They then noticed that the driver of the car was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Grossman said detectives obtained surveillance footage from the motel which captured the car entering the parking lot.

The video shows the car backing up and abruptly stopping after slamming into the curb of a parking spot.

“A man then exited the passenger’s side of the vehicle and entered through the driver’s side door; he is seen doing something inside the vehicle on the driver’s side,” Grossman wrote in a news release. “Moments later, he returned to the passenger’s side and the vehicle rolled forward and crashed into a shipping container. After the vehicle crashed, the passenger fled from the vehicle holding a bag in his hand.”

Ad

Grossman said the victim is expected to survive.

She said detectives believe the man who was seen getting out of the car shot the driver.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the gunman’s identity to call Detective Kevin White at 954-321-4215 or to submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visiting browardcrimestoppers.org.