Sailboat containing at least 100 migrants intercepted off Boca Chita Key

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade police boats were on scene as officials intercepted a sailboat containing more than 100 migrants near Boca Chita Key Thursday morning.

At around 10:45 a.m., Sky 10 flew over the boat, which was filled to the brim with people. Several children were on board.

Boca Chita Key is south of Key Biscayne and is in Biscayne National Park.

Officials haven’t confirmed exactly how many people were on the boat or where the migrants came from.

This a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News for updates.

