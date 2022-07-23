Argument leads to 3 women shot in southwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An argument escalated into a triple shooting in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade County Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 23000 block of Southwest 112th Court at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, Miami-Dade police said.

Police discovered two women shot and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue medics took them to Jackson South Medical Center. A spokesperson described their conditions as “stable” but didn’t elaborate further.

A third victim, also a woman, fled from the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

Police said they took a person into custody shortly afterward, saying he or she and the victims all knew each other.