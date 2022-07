PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation Fire Rescue personnel took a child injured on Friday from Plantation to the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Officer Chavez Grant, a spokesman for the Plantation Police Department, said the five-year-old child was in stable condition.

Officers were investigating how the child got shot near the intersection of Northwest 11 Street and 55 Avenue, just north of West Sunrise Boulevard.

This is a developing story.

