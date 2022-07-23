Teen suspects, victim ID’ed in deadly Coral Gables robbery

Police have identified two teenagers accused of robbing and shooting a 67-year-old man in broad daylight Friday morning in Coral Gables.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Police have identified two teenagers arrested and accused of robbing and fatally shooting a 67-year-old man in broad daylight Friday morning in Coral Gables.

Miami-Dade police said 18-year-old Gary Ragin and 17-year-old Jermaine Walker exited their car at around 10 a.m. and robbed Jorge Romero-Gil while he was in the loading dock area of a building at 10 Aragon Ave., near the ritzy Miracle Mile shopping district.

Police said the two demanded personal items from Romero-Gil and, despite the fact that he complied, shot him anyway, killing him at the scene.

Neighbors said Romero-Gil was a maintenance worker.

Police said they spotted the two suspects hopping into a getaway car and eventually tracked them down to Coconut Grove, where they arrested the teens after a large search effort.

Ragin and Walker faced a Miami-Dade judge Saturday on first-degree murder charges.