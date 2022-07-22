Coral Gables homicide leads to massive search for suspects in Coconut Grove

Police from multiple agencies swarmed Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood Friday morning, searching for up to two suspects involved in a homicide in nearby Coral Gables.

MIAMI – Police from multiple agencies swarmed Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood Friday morning, searching for up to two suspects involved in a homicide in nearby Coral Gables.

According to Miami-Dade police, which is now leading the homicide investigation, Coral Gables police responded to 10 Aragon Avenue after a man was shot and killed.

Police then descended on Coconut Grove and closed off a number of streets near Bird Avenue and Southwest 27th Avenue as they searched for suspects. Units are gathered near the popular Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill and a Marathon gas station.

Miami-Dade police, Coral Gables police and City of Miami police are all participating in the search, using multiple specialized units to assist.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was at the scene. He told Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe that officers informed him the shooting stemmed from a botched robbery attempt.

Police have not confirmed the sequence of events leading to the shooting or whether any suspects were in custody as of 12:10 p.m.

Ad

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for further details.

Police scenes: