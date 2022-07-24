86º

Woman arrested in Central Florida, accused of molesting teenagers

Diana Elizabeth Guevara once claimed to be a former Miami-Dade police officer

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

INVERNESS, Fla. – A woman who once claimed to be a former Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in another part of the state on some disturbing charges.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara molested several teenagers.

Police said she committed the acts inside of her home in Inverness over the past several months.

Detectives say the parents of one of the alleged victims called deputies after overhearing a conversation involving their son’s interactions with the officer.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said, “Guevara manipulated the young victims in this case, and then took advantage of them. She was able to foster a relationship with one victim and identify the next victims through them, showing a pattern of predatory behavior. This conduct will not be tolerated.”

Guevara is facing several charges, including transmitting harmful materials to minors and unlawful sexual activity with minors.

On Saturday, the MDPD said Guevara had never been an officer with the department, according to the Miami Herald.

Her bond was set at $47,000.

