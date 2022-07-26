Animal lover known as Iguana Man has been catching the reptiles for years

For the last four years, Raj the Iguana Man, has been removing iguanas all around South Florida. The animal lover, who is originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has been helping the over-population problem.

SUNRISE, Fla. – You can call him the Iguana Man.

For the last four years, Raj the Iguana Man, has been removing iguanas all around South Florida. The animal lover, who is originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has been helping the over-population problem.

Raj runs a pest control service for these reptiles. Local 10 News’ Animal Advocate Jacey Birch went with him for one of his trappings in Sunrise.

“These iguanas right here guys, they are going to be euthanized humanely. We follow all the FWC guidelines,” Raj said.

The lizards are euthanized and sometimes eaten.

“Not only are we removing the invasive iguanas out of the ecosystem, but we want to actually utilize them as a resource for food,” Raj said.

Anyone having problems with iguanas can hire a pest control company or deal with it on their own, but there are rules set by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission that must be followed, which includes getting a permit.

Ad

Raj has a word of caution for those who may want to handle the iguanas themselves.

“They could either try to tail whip you, if you catch them -- they can try clawing you, or the worst thing an iguana can do is bite,” Raj said.

To hire Raj’s pest control service, visit http://www.humaneiguanacontrol.com/.