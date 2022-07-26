80º

Police chase comes to end at Key Largo gas station

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

A police pursuit stretched into the upper Florida Keys on Monday afternoon, and it was all caught on camera.

Local 10 News traffic cameras picked up the chase as it came into Key Largo around 4 p.m.

Authorities could be seen following a white pickup truck on US1 while troopers ahead wanted to intercept it.

The pickup had been reported stolen, Local 10 News has learned. The person driving it got off US1 before it reached the troopers, but the driver would not get away.

Near Mile Marker 102 troopers stopped the truck at a Tom Thumb gas station.

There have been no reports of accidents as a result of the chase.

The driver was taken into custody and placed under arrest.

