Video: Dania Beach employee charged after seen hitting, racially abusing family

A Dania Beach employee has been fired and is facing two counts of battery after a violent encounter with a beachgoer near the Dania Beach pier.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Dania Beach employee has been fired and is facing charges after a violent confrontation with beachgoers near the Dania Beach pier is caught on camera.

A family had arrived for a day at the beach, and were in line to pay for parking, when they said a beach ranger gave them a citation. The family said they asked the ranger to void the ticket. She refused so they took a picture of her name with a cell phone camera and the situation escalated.

The video shows the beach ranger, part-time employee Laura Carlin, screaming at the family, demanding they delete the picture as she punches one of the victims.

A private security guard, who was in the area, tried to step in to stop the confrontation. But Carlin is seen on the video continuing to scream at the family and make racist remarks.

“She’s crazy! Keep calling me crazy, I’m not f****** crazy! At least I’m not black! You guys get shot at every time! She’s 30 by the way, oh wow. Oh my God she looks like 45. I don’t look 45 you f****** n*****.”

Ad

City of Dania Beach Mayor Tamara James tells Local 10′s Ian Margol that Carlin was charged with two counts of battery once deputies arrived.

“We live in the era of social media and that video was circulated and spread really fast,” said James.

Carlin, 30, had been employed by the city for four months and was fired on Monday.

“This is an unfortunate situation that has happened and the City of Dania Beach does not condone violence, nor hate, nor that type of speech,” said James.

Carlin was not taken into custody, but was charged with two counts of touch or strike battery and given a notice to appear in court.

The victims said they were stunned by the interaction, especially since the scene unfolded in front of their young children.