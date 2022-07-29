BSO deputy strikes man with car in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle Friday morning, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Ocean Drive.

According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, the deputy was on duty when he struck the pedestrian, identified only as an adult male.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also transported the deputy to a local hospital as a precaution.

Codd said BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Both directions of North Ocean Drive between the 1000 and 1300 blocks are closed at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.