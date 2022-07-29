Dashcam video captures end of police chase on I-95 in Miami-Dade

A driver was arrested Thursday on I-95 after fleeing from deputies in Broward County, authorities said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol released dashcam video Friday that shows how they were able to stop a stolen car Thursday that was initially being followed by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, troopers received a Be on the Lookout notice shortly after 1:30 p.m. about the stolen 2016 silver Mercedes-Benz that was heading south on Interstate 95, south of the Golden Glades in Miami-Dade County.

BSO deputies requested assistance from troopers since the vehicle had initially fled from their jurisdiction.

According to Camacho, troopers positioned themselves on the right shoulder of the entrance ramp to Northwest 95th Street.

Once they spotted the car, they executed a PIT maneuver, blocking the car against a wall on I-95 near Northwest 69th Street.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The driver faces charges of grand theft and driving with a suspended license. Camacho said the driver will also face additional charges in Broward County.