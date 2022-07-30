Miami Beach police seek missing teen

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police announced Saturday that officers are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday afternoon.

According to police, Alysun Fraser was last seen around 2 p.m. at 1205 17th St. after telling her guardian she would be applying for jobs in the Lincoln Road area.

Police said Fraser is known to frequent Lincoln Road and the Beachwalk.

She is described as white, roughly 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a grey zipper hoodie, a white tank top, beach biker shorts and multicolored Crocs. She has a tattoo with the years 1989-2015 on her right forearm.

They said she isn’t known to have any mental illnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-673-7901.