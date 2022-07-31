Police investigate 2 overnight shootings that took place near scene where 4 teens were shot

Investigators in southwest Miami-Dade are looking into a string of shootings that happened just minutes apart from each other.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in southwest Miami-Dade are looking into a string of shootings that happened just minutes apart from each other.

The shootings come just two days after four teenagers were shot by a gunman who took off on Friday afternoon.

The first shooting happened along Southwest 116th Avenue near 220th Street.

Local 10 News cameras spotted a car that had its window shot, as well as crime scene tape that remained at the scene.

It is not clear who was shot or what that person’s condition is.

Police have not said whether they have anyone in custody or if they are seeking any suspects.

The second shooting happened about four minutes away, near Southwest 113th Place and 231st Lane.

A bullet hole could be seen in a fence, and surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News from a neighbor shows a car turn left and moments later one shot rings out followed by rapid gunfire. The car then sped off.

There has been no information from police on that shooting. It is not known if anyone was shot or if officers are looking for any shooters.

The shooting involving the four teenagers at the Cutler Manor Apartments is about five minutes from where one of these shootings occurred.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting that resulted in two teens being airlifted to area hospital.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.