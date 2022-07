Miami-Dade detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded four juveniles on Friday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Fire Rescue personnel and police officers responded to an apartment complex at 10875 SW 216 St.

Witnesses told police officers it was a drive-by shooting. Fire Rescue airlifted two of the four victims.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Reporter Hatzel Vela is on his way to the crime scene.

