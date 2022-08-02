Broward 911 system among issues discussed at MSD Public Safety Commission meeting

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission met in Sunrise Tuesday to discuss a number of school safety issues, from the school guardian program to the Broward County 911 system.

The MSD Public Safety Commission was established during the state’s 2018 legislative session to identify and address issues raised in the wake of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Tuesday’s meeting took place amid the shooter’s death penalty trial.

Communications problems have been highlighted as a major flaw in the wake of the shooting and an ongoing back-and-forth over who should run Broward’s 911 system made its way into Tuesday’s meeting.

Currently, the system is jointly operated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the county government.

Sheriff Gregory Tony wants his agency to run the system entirely.

“(We) cannot get past the bureaucratic structure of government that exists with two different entities and non-elected officials on one side, a single elected sheriff and then a county administrator,” Tony said Tuesday. “It didn’t work that way in the past. This organization has managed communications, handled it effectively, had built it. There was a transition into a regional program, so to speak.”

All of that is still up in the air.

Local 10 News Reporter Andrew Perez is following the meeting and will have more details later this evening.