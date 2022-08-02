87º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Firearms examiner testifies about Parkland school shooter’s rifle, ammunition

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Parkland School Shooting, Parkland, Broward County, Crime

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office crime laboratory manager Jorge “George” Bello held up the AR-15 the shooter used during the massacre on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The prosecution team that is seeking the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz called Bello on Tuesday to the 17th-floor courtroom in the judicial complex’s west building in Fort Lauderdale.

Bello, the 64th witness during the penalty phase, said he tested the Smith & Wesson rifle in the lab and the mix of .223 and 5.56 ammunition that Cruz used at the school’s 1200 building.

Jorge "George" Bello testifies on Tuesday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale about the evidence of the Parkland school shooting that he examined. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Interactive graphic

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

email

twitter

instagram

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email