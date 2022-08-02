WATCH LIVE: Firearms examiner testifies about Parkland school shooter’s rifle, ammunition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office crime laboratory manager Jorge “George” Bello held up the AR-15 the shooter used during the massacre on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The prosecution team that is seeking the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz called Bello on Tuesday to the 17th-floor courtroom in the judicial complex’s west building in Fort Lauderdale.

Bello, the 64th witness during the penalty phase, said he tested the Smith & Wesson rifle in the lab and the mix of .223 and 5.56 ammunition that Cruz used at the school’s 1200 building.

Jorge "George" Bello testifies on Tuesday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale about the evidence of the Parkland school shooting that he examined. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

