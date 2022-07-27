WATCH LIVE: Court resumes a day after autopsies of Parkland victims presented to jurors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Court resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the penalty phase trial of the Parkland school shooter.

On Tuesday, jurors examined the autopsies of 13 of the 17 people who were murdered in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It’s unclear whether jurors will hear about the remaining four victims’ autopsies on Wednesday: Aaron Louis Feis, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran and Joaquin Oliver.

The autopsies presented to jurors so far were that of:

July 22: Martin Duque Anguiano, Alaina Petty, Carmen Schentrup and Meadow Pollack.

July 25: Nicholas Dworet, Christopher Brent Hixon and Peter Wang.

July 26: Alex Schachter, Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Helena Ramsay, Gina Rose Montalto and Jaime Guttenberg.

The brutality of the #ParklandSchoolShooting coming into sharp focus during the #PenaltyPhase through tough testimony from #MedicalExaminers who describe for jurors horrific wounds. https://t.co/iwXfEdWgOM pic.twitter.com/lwhGHiuu4W — Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) July 26, 2022

The prosecution team that is seeking the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz also showed the jury his AR-15 rifle for the second time since the penalty phase began on July 18. And when the jurors listened to testimony by Michael Morrison, they learned Cruz, then 18 years old, purchased the rifle legally.

“I go shooting with my friends on the weekend. I just want my own stuff,” Cruz said to explain his purchase, according to Morrison, the co-owner of Sunrise Tactical Supply in Coral Springs, who was the first witness on Tuesday morning.

Cruz faces either life in prison or death.