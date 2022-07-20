WATCH LIVE: Day 3 begins in penalty phase trial of Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Wednesday marks Day 3 in the penalty phase trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

On Tuesday jurors watched graphic video of him killing the 17 victims as he stalked through a three-story classroom building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

The video, compiled from 13 security cameras inside the building, was not shown to the gallery, where parents of many of the victims sat. Shown later to reporters, it depicts Cruz crouching and stalking, firing at anything that moves, down the halls and into classrooms.

He shoots many of his victims at point-blank range, going back to some as they lay wounded on the floor to kill them with a second volley of shots. In one segment, athletic director Chris Hixon burst through a door to confront Cruz, but was wounded and fell. He crawled behind a pillar. Cruz kills him with a blast as he passes.

The 12 jurors and 10 alternates stared intently at their video screens as it played. Many held hands to their faces as they viewed the 15-minute recording, which has no sound.

Ad

Some squirmed. One juror looked at the screen, looked up at Cruz with his eyes wide and then returned to the video.

Cruz did not appear to watch the video, exchanging occasional whispers with one of his attorneys.

The jury will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

The trial is expected to last for about four months.