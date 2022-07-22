WATCH LIVE: Day 5 of penalty phase trial for Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Day 5 begins Friday in the penalty phase trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

On Thursday, prosecutors showed surveillance videos that Cruz’s defense team didn’t want jurors to see.

The videos showed the gunman leisurely drinking a cherry and blue raspberry ICEE after shooting 34 people on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Carlos Rugeles, who testified during Cruz’s death penalty trial on Thursday, said he served the ICEE to Cruz at a Subway in Walmart.

Cruz walked to a nearby McDonald’s where John Wilford was waiting for his mother and trying to get a hold of his older sister, Madeleine “Maddy” Wilford.

Cruz shared a booth with John Wilford and asked him for a ride.

“I was nervous. I was panicked. I also had a bad gut feeling about it,” John Wilford said about why he decided to not give Cruz a ride.

At the time, John Wilford didn’t know Cruz had tried to kill his sister and she had lost consciousness.

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in October.

Jurors must decide if he should be executed for his crimes. Without a unanimous agreement, Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.