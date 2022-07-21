Witness testimony continues in Day 4 of Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More witnesses will testify Thursday during Day 4 of the sentencing trial for the Parkland school shooter.

On Wednesday, eyewitnesses to the killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland gave heart-wrenching testimony at Nikolas Cruz’s penalty trial.

A teacher on Wednesday recalled how her student correctly answered a question in her Holocaust studies class moments before gunshots penetrated the glass window of her classroom door.

Nicholas Dworet and another student, Helena Ramsay, were killed and three of their classmates were wounded.

She said all of them were brave.

Some students who were injured also testified Wednesday, including Anthony Borges, who was shot five times.

He unzipped his jacket to show jurors the scares on his abdomen.

Another former student, Veronica Steel, talked about her teacher, Scott Beigel, who died rushing students into his classroom.

“His body was partially inside of the classroom and his torso was outside of the classroom,” Steel said.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Cruz shielded the sound of his own gunshots played to jurors in the courtroom, hands covering his ears.

Cruz has pleaded guilty to killing 17 people and wounding another 17.

The question before the jury is whether he should be executed or spend his life in prison.