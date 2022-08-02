Caught on Camera: Watches, jewelry, cash taken during home burglary in Miami

Home surveillance video captured two men ransacking a home in Miami last month.

MIAMI – City of Miami police released surveillance video Tuesday that captured a home burglary last month.

The burglary occurred July 12 at a home in the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place.

According to Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim had left his home just before 3:15 a.m. that day.

He retuned around 5 a.m. to find that his front door and side door were wide open.

Vega said the victim then entered his home and noticed that his bedroom had been ransacked.

A total of $6,000 in cash was taken, along with a Rolex watch, two Invicta watches, three gold rings and two gold bracelets.

The property and cash taken is valued at approximately $19,600.

Anyone with further information about the burglary is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.