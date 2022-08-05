Firefighter hurt battling southwest Miami-Dade townhome blaze

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large fire Friday at a row of townhomes in the southwestern part of the county.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large fire Friday at a row of townhomes in the southwestern part of the county.

Crews responded to 27102 SW 128th Ave. just before 11:40 a.m., MDFR records show. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.

The fire was considered a second-alarm blaze with multiple units involved, officials said Friday afternoon. Crews were working a defensive attack in order to keep the flames from spreading to additional units, they said.

Video from Sky 10 showed significant damage; the fire appears to have burned through a large portion of the building’s roof.

“The fire caused exposures to the roof and heavy smoke damage to the units,” a MDFR spokesperson said. “As a result of the incident, one person is being assessed on scene and a firefighter with minor injuries was transported to a local area hospital.”

Crews later put the fire out and remained on scene to monitor hot spots.

Resident Brenda Castillo recounted what happened Friday morning.

“I smelled smoke when I opened the door from the closet, the whole house, the police (were) already at the door telling me to get out,” Castillo said.

While officials have not yet said what caused the fire, Castillo said neighbors believe it started in a vacant unit that is “constantly” being broken into.

“People that don’t live there, they come there to use drugs and that sort of stuff,” she said.

At least three families were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross.