Man accused of trafficking crystal meth near Naval Air Station Key West

GEIGER KEY, Fla. – A deputy found more than 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the car of a 64-year-old man on Sunday morning in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Manuel Gutierrez-Perez was driving a Toyota Corolla on Geiger Road when the deputy stopped him in Big Coppitt Key, near the U.S. Naval Air Station Key West.

Gutierrez-Perez, of Stock Island, had most of the crystal meth in a plastic grocery bag and the rest was in different packaging around the car, according to deputies.

Gutierrez-Perez is facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamines, driving with a suspended license, and resisting arrest. Florida’s mandatory minimum sentence for 200 grams or more of methamphetamine is 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

