Florida Keys couple attacks tourist for snorkeling too close to their dock, deputies say

Deputies arrested Paulo De Oliveira, right, and Katia De Oliveira, left, on Sunday in Monroe County.

MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple left a man bleeding after they attacked him for snorkeling close to their waterfront property on Sunday near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

The victim’s relatives, who were in a boat about 25 yards from shore, told deputies that Katia De Oliveira, 61, armed herself with a fishing rod, and Paulo De Oliveira, 65, used some kind of pole, deputies said.

Deputies reported finding a 36-year-old man from St. Petersburg bleeding profusely from the head. He said the couple argued with him about his right to snorkel near their dock, deputies said.

The victim said he refused to leave and they attacked him, according to deputies. The victim was treated at Baptist Health Fishermen’s Community Hospital, deputies said.

Deputies arrested the couple on Sunday afternoon near the intersection of West Ocean Drive and 12th Street in the Key Colony Beach neighborhood.

Ad

Paulo De Oliveira is facing a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and Katia De Oliveira is facing a battery charge.

Location