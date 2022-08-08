Police: Relatives, witnesses not cooperating after teen injured in southwest Miami-Dade shooting

Police block off the area where a 16-year-old boy was shot Monday in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured.

Officers arrived to the area of Southwest 171st Street and 107th Avenue around 1:07 a.m. Monday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find that the teen had already been taken to Jackson South Medical Center by family members.

Rodriguez said the teen is listed in critical condition.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

Rodriguez said detectives are trying to speak with the victim’s relatives and any witnesses, but he said no one is cooperating at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.