Video shows thief using U-Haul truck to steal $25,000 generator in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Murray Howell said that when he showed up at his construction site in Broward County, he found the locks cut, a gate wide open and his generator gone.

The victim said surveillance video shows the thief who stole Howell’s $25,000 generator while wearing a neon orange and yellow vest.

“He knew it was here. He knew exactly where it was which is disturbing.”

Howell said it wasn’t the first time someone stole from him at the construction site near Interstate 95 in Hollywood. There have been two other burglaries.

All of it despite the locks and the surveillance cameras. Howell said he is adding more locks and more cameras, and he will routinely remove wheels.

Howell said the thief who stole the generator used a rental U-Haul pickup truck, which is often used in burglaries and thefts. He is asking anyone who sees a suspicious U-Haul truck to report it to the police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.