Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again.

Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral.

The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it was vicious.

The video might be difficult for some to watch.

Chad received an invite to hang out with a group of young people thought to be friends.

“They came behind me and jumped me,” said Chad, who added that the assailants said, “Don’t come around me with that gay (expletive).”

It was just over a year ago when Chad was beaten and body slammed as classmates yelled homophobic slurs.

It happened at Deerfield Middle School, where Chad used to attend classes.

Days after that attack last year, Chad told Local 10 News, “It’s just sad because, I wanted to commit suicide.”

Chad’s grandmother, who asked for her identity to be protected, said the past year hasn’t been easy.

“Just let Chad be Chad,” she said. “Guys was spitting on him on the bus and treating him any kind of way because of his transgender and life of what he want to be. I’m just frustrated.”

Chad’s grandmother sent Local 10 News video footage of the latest attack, which can be seen at the top of this page, but is graphic and may be disturbing to some.

“They would hit Chad the wrong way or something elusive happened to Chad, what am I supposed to do,” his grandmother said.

Chad’s grandmother said she called the Broward Sheriff’s Office.