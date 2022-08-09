Crowds gather outside Mar-a-Lago following news of FBI raiding Trump home

Monday’s FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home quickly brought out supporters of the former president, and those who oppose him as well.

MAR-A-LAGO, Fla. – Monday’s FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home quickly brought out supporters of the former president, and those who oppose him as well.

The former commander in chief was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the raid, which started around 10 a.m.

Sources tell Local 10 News the search warrant was authorized by the courts and was in relation to some 15 boxes of documents Trump had at Mar-a-Lago, some of which are believed to contain classified information.

“He separated all of us,” Trump opposer Devin Dretzka said outside the property. “He deserves this, he’s a criminal. He has done nothing but negativity for our country and we came here to celebrate.”

“I love this guy,” said Trump supporter Steven Moise. “He’s done so much for this country, more than any president in the United States. Yes of course it is (emotional), look at what they’re putting his family through, look what they’re putting him through.”

Ad

The former president said in a statement, in part:

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System…an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024…They even broke into my safe!”

Palm Beach police officers were seen Monday night surrounding the Trump property as crowds outside grew larger.