Identical twin brothers selling next-door estates together for $54 million

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Two identical brothers in Southwest Ranches are making real estate history a family affair.

They are teaming up to sell their next door French country-style estates for a total of $54 million.

The two homes sit in their own gated compound on 11 acres of land near Flamingo Road and Stirling Road in Southwest Ranches.

The 16,980-square-foot estate at 13000 Lewin Lane has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The more modest 14,484-square-foot home next door at 13001 Lewin Lane has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half-bathroom.

In their design, the developers say they tried to transform Southwest Ranches into the French countryside.

“With exquisite appointments throughout, these homes make one feel as if they are immersed in the beauty of France,” said Jon Mann of The Jills Zeder Group. “The grounds are absolutely stunning, making this property a delightful, private paradise.”

The next-door estates also share their own private lake, which is stocked for fishing.

“This spectacular assemblage of land in Southwest Ranches is a unique resort-style luxury compound and truly like no other in South Florida, boasts Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group. “You have all the luxury amenities and comfort of a resort without ever having to leave your home.”

According to the Broward Property appraiser, the homes are owned by Dr. Robert Lewin, who is the CEO and Founder of 1-800-411-PAIN.

The company’s television commercials are omnipresent in South Florida, offering referral and medical services to people who have been in auto accidents.

Robert Lewin built the homes for himself and his twin brother Harley, according to the Wall Street Journal.

For a look at the listing, click on this link.