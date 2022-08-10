Federal officer armed with AR-15 killed by deputies in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A woman called 911 asking for help for a Transportation Security Administration officer who later died on Wednesday in a gated community in Key Largo.

Lane Caviness, a TSA federal flight deck officer, died during a shooting involving the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at the Key Largo Ocean Resort, deputies said. He was 48.

Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay said detectives and patrol cars responded and found Caviness was intoxicated. Caviness walked out to a balcony armed with a gun and dropped it when ordered to do so, deputies said.

Ramsay said Caviness warned that he was “Ready for battle!”

A few minutes later, Caviness walked out to the balcony again, but this time he was armed with an AR-15, Ramsay said.

Caviness “pointed it at the officers at which time the officers had no other choice but to engage him,” Ramsay said adding, “Four of my officers, detectives, and deputies discharged their firearms at him.”

Witnesses said they heard someone screaming, “You are going to kill me! You are going to kill me!” and then later heard four gunshots.

Ramsay said deputies put tourniquets on Caviness and called Fire Rescue personnel who pronounced him dead at the scene.