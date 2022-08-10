85º

Federal officer armed with AR-15 killed by deputies in Key Largo

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Detectives investigate a man's shooting death on Wednesday in Key Largo.

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A woman called 911 asking for help for a Transportation Security Administration officer who later died on Wednesday in a gated community in Key Largo.

Lane Caviness, a TSA federal flight deck officer, died during a shooting involving the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at the Key Largo Ocean Resort, deputies said. He was 48.

Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay said detectives and patrol cars responded and found Caviness was intoxicated. Caviness walked out to a balcony armed with a gun and dropped it when ordered to do so, deputies said.

Ramsay said Caviness warned that he was “Ready for battle!”

A few minutes later, Caviness walked out to the balcony again, but this time he was armed with an AR-15, Ramsay said.

Caviness “pointed it at the officers at which time the officers had no other choice but to engage him,” Ramsay said adding, “Four of my officers, detectives, and deputies discharged their firearms at him.”

Witnesses said they heard someone screaming, “You are going to kill me! You are going to kill me!” and then later heard four gunshots.

Ramsay said deputies put tourniquets on Caviness and called Fire Rescue personnel who pronounced him dead at the scene.

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter.

