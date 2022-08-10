WATCH: Crook in security guard garb pulls gun, robs Broward phone store

Broward County deputies are searching for a man who dressed as a security guard and robbed a Lauderdale Lakes cell phone store at gunpoint, the agency said Wednesday.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are searching for a man who dressed as a security guard and robbed a Lauderdale Lakes cell phone store at gunpoint, the agency said Wednesday.

BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro said just before noon on July 22, the man, wearing a gray security guard uniform, a black hat and a face mask, walked into the Mobile One store at 3680 W. Oakland Park Blvd., telling the employee he wanted to sell his phone to him and buy a new one.

“When the employee opened the shelf door where the phones are displayed for sale, the subject drew his handgun, pointing it at the victim’s face,” Caro said. “The subject produced a gray bag and demanded the employee place the phones in it. The subject is captured fleeing the scene in his vehicle, taking with him approximately $7,000 worth of phones.”

The entire crime was captured on surveillance video. It shows that the man arrived and left in a “blue four-door sedan that had plastic on the rooftop and damage to the hood,” deputies say.

The car appears to be a navy blue, late-2000s Ford Fusion with a spoiler.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738, use the agency’s SaferWatch app, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Caro said any information leading to an arrest in the case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.