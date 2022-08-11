Woman accused of robbing man of luxury watches, cash in Fort Lauderdale found in Nevada

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested months after she allegedly robbed a Fort Lauderdale man of his luxury watches, iPhone and cash, authorities said.

The robbery occurred June 10 at an apartment building on East Las Olas Boulevard.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, surveillance video shows Cloe Reynicke, of Charlotte, North Carolina, entering the victim’s apartment building with him around 1:30 a.m. that morning.

About two hours later, Reynicke is seen leaving the building alone, authorities said.

She is accused of stealing two of the victim’s designer watches, his iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet and $1,000 in cash.

The total loss to the victim was about $52,500.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, an arrest warrant was later issued for Reynicke for one count of grand theft.

Police said she was found in Nevada on Monday and was arrested by Henderson police on a charge of driving with a suspended license in addition to the grand theft charge from South Florida. She is expected to be extradited to Broward County at a later date.