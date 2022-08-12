83º

DeSantis promotes program to place military veterans in classrooms

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Education, Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis released a video on Thursday explaining his new program to place U.S. military veterans in public school classrooms.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis released a video on Thursday encouraging U.S. military veterans to participate in his effort to deal with teacher shortages.

DeSantis announced The Florida Department of Education launched a page with the details of the program now named the Military Veterans Certification Pathway.

“Veterans have talents and skills that they can offer our students,” DeSantis said.

The State Board of Education will meet on Aug. 17 to consider a rule to formally implement SB 896. Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr.

“Veterans and servicemembers can now work toward their full professional certificate while imparting their unique knowledge and valuable experience in the classroom,” Diaz said in a statement.

The program allows qualifying veterans to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree.

Participants need to have a minimum of 48 months of military service with an honorable or medical discharge, and a minimum of 60 college credits with a 2.5-grade point average.

Applicants also need a passing score on a Florida subject area examination and a cleared background screening. They will be assigned a mentor teacher for two years.

It’s an idea that Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the United Teachers of Dade, and Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union, both oppose.

