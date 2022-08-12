See the warrant: FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.

A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The property receipt is a document prepared by federal agents to specify what was taken during a search.

(See the warrant, list of items receipt)

ABC News reports that the receipt showing property from Trump’s estate were of various classifications ranging from confidential, sensitive, and top secret. There were reportedly more than 20 boxes taken, which contained:

Four sets of top secret documents.

Three sets of secret documents.

Three sets of confidential documents.

Other items included in the receipt an executive grant of clemency for Trump ally Roger Stone, were one labeled “Info re: President of France,” binders of photos, a “potential presidential record” and a leather-bound box of documents, ABC News reported.

Stone released a statement Friday, which stated:

“I have no knowledge as to the facts surrounding why the documents related to the clemency granted to me by President Trump appear on the inventory of items seized from the former President’s home at Mar-a-Lago. My commutation and pardon were acts of both mercy and justice extended by President Trump over 2 years ago in a completely legal and appropriate manner. I am grateful that the president recognized the fabricated nature of both the charges against me and my conviction in a corrupted trial.”

Trump claimed Friday that the documents seized by agents at his Florida club were “all declassified,” and argued that he would have turned over the documents to the Justice Department if asked.