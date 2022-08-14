Lightning strike may have caused fire that consumed several North Lauderdale townhomes

A possible lightning strike sparked a fire at several North Lauderdale townhomes.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A possible lightning strike sparked a fire at several North Lauderdale townhomes.

It happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest 62nd Street.

Two units were totally destroyed, and two others were badly damaged, according to firefighters.

Authorities believe it was lightning strikes that led to the fire.

A total of 12 people have been impacted by the fire but no injuries were reported.

One resident told Local 10 News she was trying to call 911 but did not get an answer while trying to collect belongings and get out of the house safely.

“I’m calling 911, no one is answering and we’re waiting for someone to pick up, and in the meantime were trying to gather out stuff so we can run out,” the woman told Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter.

Residents reported hearing a loud boom just before their homes began filling with smoke.

While it’s believed that the cause of the fire was a lightning strike, an investigation remains ongoing.