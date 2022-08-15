All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday.

The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Program.

For more information, contact the Department of Food and Nutrition at 786-275-0447.

School starts in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday.

