85º

LIVE

Local News

All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Education, Miami-Dade County, Back To School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday.

The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Program.

Click here to view the school menus.

For more information, contact the Department of Food and Nutrition at 786-275-0447.

School starts in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday.

For more Back to School information, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email