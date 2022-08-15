85º

Dozens of Cuban migrants stopped at famed Southernmost Point

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

About 50 migrants were stopped at Key West's famed Southernmost point. (Migrant boats (@USBPChiefMIP))

KEY WEST, Fla. – One of Florida’s most famous places became the center of the recent migrant crisis this weekend.

52 migrants were stopped at Key West’s famed Southernmost point.

The Southernmost Point is an anchored concrete buoy that announces to visitors they are 90 miles away from Cuba.

The Southernmost Point group was one of 10 migrant landings in the Florida Keys over the weekend.

The United States Border Patrol says 187 Cuban migrants in total were stopped just in the Florida Keys over two days.

U.S. Coast Guard crews have intercepted nearly 4,000 migrants at sea this fiscal year, amid an upsurge in migration from the economically-distressed island.

