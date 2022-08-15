Dozens of Cuban migrants stopped at famed Southernmost Point

About 50 migrants were stopped at Key West's famed Southernmost point.

KEY WEST, Fla. – One of Florida’s most famous places became the center of the recent migrant crisis this weekend.

52 migrants were stopped at Key West’s famed Southernmost point.

The Southernmost Point is an anchored concrete buoy that announces to visitors they are 90 miles away from Cuba.

The Southernmost Point group was one of 10 migrant landings in the Florida Keys over the weekend.

The United States Border Patrol says 187 Cuban migrants in total were stopped just in the Florida Keys over two days.

#𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Over the past two days, Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector along with support from LE partners responded to 10 migrant landings in the Florida Keys & arrested 187 Cuban migrants. @USCGSoutheast @CBPAMORegDirSE @mcsonews #borderpatrol #Cuba #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/1WziHB71Y8 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) August 14, 2022

U.S. Coast Guard crews have intercepted nearly 4,000 migrants at sea this fiscal year, amid an upsurge in migration from the economically-distressed island.