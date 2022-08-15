State, defense to debate whether certain expert testimony should be used in Parkland shooter’s trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys are returning to the courtroom Monday for a Daubert hearing in the penalty phase trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

A Daubert hearing is to determine whether or not an expert’s scientific testimony should be admissible in a trial.

This comes as the gunman’s recent brain examinations are being called into question.

The defense wants to use results from a brain scan, which they say confirms Cruz suffers from actual brain damage.

They argue these injuries were likely caused while he was still in the womb.

Prosecutors argue the type of brain scan that was done is not relevant to the case.

Jurors who will help to decide Cruz’s fate will not be in court this week as the state and defense debate whether certain expert testimony should be used in the trial.

Jurors are set to return to the courthouse next week.

As Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, this trial will only determine whether he is sentenced to life in prison or death.