Support growing for LGBTQ teen targeted and beaten twice since last year

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Activists and members of the transgender are speaking out about a recent, brutal attack on an LGBTQ teenager in Pompano Beach.

It the second time that teen, Chad Sanford, has been attacked in the past two years.

“It just frightened me a lot,” said Quami Crawford with The McKenzie Project.

The latest attack, just like the first one, was captured on cell phone video and ultimately led to multiple arrests after Chad was targeted for their gender identity.

“Teach your children to be more accepting and more loving,” said Morgan Mayfaire with TransSocial. “Where is the violence coming from? Where is all the hatred coming from?”

Chad’s story once again has gone viral on social media, with millions of views over the weekend leading to people demanding justice for Chad.

So far only two of at least three teens seen beating Chad have been arrested.

“I can’t go through this again, I cannot,” said Chad’s grandmother, who asked that her name not be released, which adding that she would like to see, “everyone get prosecuted…to the fullest (extent of the law).”

Monday, activists with TransSocial and the McKenzie Project told Local 10 News they are working with Chad’s family to offer resources like mental health counseling and mentorship programs to help and protect the teen.

“I think that the broader community can take this story and learn the message of love,” said Crawford.

“It’s important that people understand that Chad is not the first child that’s been beaten for being trans, or gay,” added Mayfaire. “Many of us have gone through that and many children go through that and it needs to stop.”

Local 10 News has reached out to the Broward State Attorney’s Office to find out if the case will be prosecuted as a hate crime.